Pete Davidson has addressed gossip about his relationship with Kate Beckinsale and insisted he isn't ''bothered'' by their age gap.
The 25-year-old comic has been growing close to the 45-year-old actress in recent weeks but can't understand the fascination with their romance because so many famous men date younger women without anyone commenting.
Quizzed about his romance during the 'Weekend Update' of 'Saturday Night Live', he said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference.
''It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this.
''So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo Dicaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.
''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''
An insider recently claimed that 'The Widow' star is ''very into'' Pete, who split from fiancee Ariana Grande last October following a whirlwind romance.
They said: ''Kate's very into Pete and is really enjoying the time she's spending with him. He's quirky and fun.''
The duo were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party in January, and they were subsequently seen holding hands after one of Pete's comedy shows in Los Angeles.
Kate - who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - recently admitted she likes the idea of having another child in the future.
She said: ''I definitely would, but then I think 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens...''
