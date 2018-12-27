Kate Beckinsale wants to go back to university one day.

The 'Underworld' actress - who has 19-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - spent the third year of her Oxford University degree studying in Paris and quit before her final year as the idea of returning seemed ''bleak'', but she's not ruled out completing her degree in the future.

She said: ''The thought of going back felt so bleak.''

Asked if she regrets not completing her studies, she told Britain's Tatler magazine: ''Maybe that's a later in life thing. I'll be that old lady doing my degree.''

The 45-year-old star has lived in Los Angeles for 15 years, but she still plans to return home to London one day in the future.

She vowed: ''As soon as I stop getting work here, I'll just slope home.''

Kate also recalled how she didn't really fit in when she first moved to California because her British ways were so different.

She said: ''It didn't occur to me that you had to change your handbag to fit your outfit until I was deep into my 30s. That's not how British people operated...

''There were maybe four people in Britain going to the gym at that time and we were highly suspicious of them all.''

The 'Farming' actress claimed she was ''deeply unpopular'' when she was at university because she didn't really enjoy drinking.

She said: ''I didn't like drinking vodka out of a welly.

''In fact, I didn't drink at all, which meant there was no real chance of getting into my knickers - so what was the point of me? I was deeply unpopular.''