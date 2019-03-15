Kate Beckinsale was a ''monster'' whilst she was in hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst earlier this year, because the pain medication she was on made her do ''terrible things''.
Kate Beckinsale was a ''monster'' whilst she was in hospital for a ruptured ovarian cyst earlier this year.
The 45-year-old actress landed herself in hospital in January from the injury - in which a cyst inside the ovaries becomes so large it presses against nerves and eventually ruptures - and has now said the drugs she was put on to ease her pain made her act like a ''monster''.
She said: ''I don't drink coffee or alcohol or anything, so the minute I'm given an IV drug, I become a monster.''
And the 'Underworld' star says some of her drug-induced antics included telling lies to her friends, dancing, and trying to ''touch people's bottoms''.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Kate added: ''I had friends of mine come visit me in the hospital and I'd be like 'Oh you look so good, you were looking tubby a few weeks ago.' Terrible things that weren't true! They were just me saying nasty things.
''Then there was a lot of dancing, trying to touch people's bottoms, it was a lot. I kept finding out what I'd done weeks later and having to then apologise.''
The brunette beauty - who is in a relationship with Ariana Grande's former fiancé Pete Davidson - was hospitalised toward the end of January, and posted a picture on social media to explain her situation, where she revealed the morphine she was on had caused her to start crying.
Alongside a picture of herself with tear-stained cheeks, Kate wrote: ''Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)''
At the time of her hospitalisation, Kate didn't give any further details on her condition, but surgery wasn't thought to be likely as most cases of ruptured cysts simply call for treatment through pain medication.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...