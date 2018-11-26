Kate Beckinsale credits her youthful complexion to a serum containing 'liquefied foreskins'.

The 45-year-old actress underwent a bizarre £465 facial that includes a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum - which uses stem cells from the cloned foreskins of South Korean infants - to revitalize her skin following a long-haul flight and said that the procedure was ''amazing''.

Taking to Instagram to show off the results, she said: ''After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins-frankly who doesn't?

''Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be ''light on penis'' as it was my first time x'' (sic)

The 'Underworld' actress isn't the only star who swears by the drastic treatment and 54-year-old actress Sandra Bullock is also a fan of the so called ''Penis Facial'' insisting the procedure keeps her looking youthful.

She previously joked: ''I think when you see how good it is to your face you to will run to your local facialist, and say 'give me the penis!'''

The actress was such a fan of the facial she even turned her 'Ocean's 8' co-star Cate Blanchett, 49, on to the treatment who confessed that although she wasn't sure what was in the facial - it ''smells a bit like sperm''.

She previously said: ''Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it's something.

'' I don't know what it is, or whether it's just cause it smells a bit like sperm -- there's some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.''