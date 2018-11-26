Kate Beckinsale underwent a facial which uses stem cells from the cloned foreskins of Korean infants.
Kate Beckinsale credits her youthful complexion to a serum containing 'liquefied foreskins'.
The 45-year-old actress underwent a bizarre £465 facial that includes a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum - which uses stem cells from the cloned foreskins of South Korean infants - to revitalize her skin following a long-haul flight and said that the procedure was ''amazing''.
Taking to Instagram to show off the results, she said: ''After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins-frankly who doesn't?
''Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be ''light on penis'' as it was my first time x'' (sic)
The 'Underworld' actress isn't the only star who swears by the drastic treatment and 54-year-old actress Sandra Bullock is also a fan of the so called ''Penis Facial'' insisting the procedure keeps her looking youthful.
She previously joked: ''I think when you see how good it is to your face you to will run to your local facialist, and say 'give me the penis!'''
The actress was such a fan of the facial she even turned her 'Ocean's 8' co-star Cate Blanchett, 49, on to the treatment who confessed that although she wasn't sure what was in the facial - it ''smells a bit like sperm''.
She previously said: ''Sandy [Sandra] Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it's something.
'' I don't know what it is, or whether it's just cause it smells a bit like sperm -- there's some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...