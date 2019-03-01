Kate Beckinsale has admitted she ''took a leap of faith'' in choosing to work on the Amazon show 'The Widow'.
Kate Beckinsale says starring in new Amazon TV series 'The Widow' was a ''leap of faith''.
The 'Van Helsing' actress decided to take on the role of Georgia Wells in the drama series because her daughter Lily Mo, 20 - whom she has with ex partner Michael Sheen - went off to college and she feels like she has more ''creative freedom'' now her girl is preparing to fly the nest.
She told DuJour magazine: ''It was the first job that I was offered where I said, 'Well, I guess I can do this now, because my daughter just went to college.
''I've been saying when she leaves home I'll have all this creative freedom, and then literally the moment she steps out the door, they called and said, 'Do you want to go to Africa for six months?' and I'm like, 'No, I can't, I'm still at home sniffing her socks and going, I'm not ready!'
''It was kind of a leap of faith on a lot of levels, and I feel like I'm kind of into the whole idea of a leap of faith.''
The 'Underworld' star went on to explain that the way the series, which she filmed in South Africa, was made meant she had to get into character in a totally different way than she was accustomed to.
She said: ''There's eight episodes, so the first three months you're shooting any number of the first four of those episodes.
''I've never filmed like that, and I've also never done a shot where I didn't know what was going to end up happening to the character.
''You're out there filming for two months and suddenly you go, 'Oh, this is the ending.'''
Kate also revealed she was rushed to hospital after she overheated whilst on set, but luckily one of her ''very nice'' co-stars, who she chose not to name, caught her.
She recalled: ''It was incredibly hot - so hot that I ended up getting taken to the hospital one day for passing out.
''I just keeled over into this very nice, huge actor, which was lucky. Friend for life!''
