Kate Beckinsale is set to star in the female-driven action-comedy 'Jolt' for Millennium Media helmed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha.
The 45-year-old British actress will star in the female-driven film for Millennium Media helmed by Tanya Wexler and written by Scott Wascha.
The 'Widow' star will play a homicidal security guard named Lindy who controls her murderous urges using an electrode-lined vest which shocks her back to normalcy - however when her boyfriend is murdered she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the police pursue her as their chief suspect.
Sherryl Clark and Millennium Media's David Bernardi and Les Weldon will as producers while Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media are all on board as executive producers.
'Jolt' marks Millennium Media's first project with a woman as the lead, female director and female producer and shooting on the picture is scheduled to begin on July in the UK.
In a statement, Wexler said: '''Jolt' is a kick-ass and painfully funny script. When I saw that Kate Beckinsale was attached to play the lead, I jumped at the opportunity to make the movie.
''This is the movie for right now - a revenge-action film for every woman (and man) who wants to turn their inner 'Thelma & Louise' up to 11.''
Millennium Media's Greenstein added: '''Jolt' is just that: a shock to the system, and this film promises to be a wicked cocktail of action, humour and style. I believe that this is the start to a fun franchise, and I am eager to see our director Tanya Wexler and star Kate Beckinsale bring this badass character and story to life. And it's great to team up again with our friend and talented producer Sherryl Clark.''
