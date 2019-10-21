Kate Beckinsale thinks she looks ''exactly like'' Ryan Reynolds.

The 46-year-old British actress is convinced she bears more than a passing resemblance to the Canadian Hollywood heartthrob, and she claimed she even gets confused when she sees movie posters with the 'Deadpool' star's face on.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like, in a shocking way.

''Like sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster on and I think, 'Damn, I look hot... wait, it's not me.' Also, I've never done that movie.''

The 'Love & Friendship' actress - who hasn't actually met the 42-year-old star - knows he isn't really a ''slightly girly boy-bander type'', but she can't help but see him as her doppelganger.

She added: ''I've wrestled with how, obviously, he's not even like a sort of slightly girly boy-bander type. He's like a big Canadian man and I really see myself in him.''

Meanwhile, late night talk show host took the opportunity to reveal he was inspired by Kate's short haircut - which she had while filming 1997 crime comedy 'Shooting Fish' - when he was auditioning for 'Saturday Night Live' the following year.

Although he liked the style enough to go for a similar 'do, Kate admitted she hated it - and even hit her then-boyfriend as a ''reflex'' when her locks got cut.

She added: ''What's so funny about that is I was forced to have that haircut for a movie - and I can take the time to apologise now to my college boyfriend.

''I was so upset about that haircut that when it was over I punched him. Isn't that awful? Just from the reflex - in the shoulder, not the face! In the balls [laughs] - it was just in the shoulder.''