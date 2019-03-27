Kate Beckinsale is ''surprised'' people care about the age gap in her relationship.

The 'Widow' star is 20 years older than her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 25, and she admitted while the focus on their ages has been ''quite shocking'', it is something she has had to ''get used to''.

Speaking to the L.A. Times, she said: ''I'm surprised by the interest. I've never been in this position before -- never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''

Kate and Pete have not been shy about showing off their affection in public, and the 'Saturday Night Live' star recently revealed the pair aren't ''bothered'' about the criticism they receive, particularly concerning their age gap.

He said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''

Last month, it was reported that Kate, 45, and Pete, 25, were planning to go on holiday together, so they could ''get to know each other better''.

A source said at the time: ''They're planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better. It'll be them with a group of friends, somewhere beachy like Bali or Hawaii. They want to take the pressure off and see where the relationship will go.''