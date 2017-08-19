Kate Beckinsale's entire career has been a ''surprise'' to her.

The 'Underworld' actress insists she has never had a plan in place for her future, and didn't set out to make her name in any particular film genre but thinks it's ''cool'' she's become known as an action star.

She said: ''I have never really had a map of my career.

''So I always find myself going, 'Oh I'm here - this is a surprise!'

''I never, ever saw myself doing an action movie, yet I've found myself becoming closely associated with that genre.

''This is continually surprising to me and at the same time kind of cool, too.''

The 44-year-old actress can next be seen opposite Pierce Brosnan in drama 'The Only Living Boy in New York' and she liked the fact the film - in which she beds a father and his son - was relatable.

She told HELLO! magazine: ''What I like about it is that it's very much about people being human and flawed and still being decent. Let's face it, we're all just bumbling along.''

The film was shot in New York and took the British star - who has 18-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - back to her first filming experience in the States.

She recalled: ''My first American movie, 'The Last Days of Disco', was shot in New York.

''I was so terrified to be away from my family and life in Britain and here in this city that I had only seen in movies and was sooo intimidated by... But I had an amazing time and made some really close friends.

''I returned to make 'Serendipity' when Lily was a baby. She said her first words, and learned to walk there so it's special to me for that.''