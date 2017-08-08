Kate Beckinsale's romance with Matt Rife has ''fizzled out''.

The 44-year-old actress was dating the 21-year-old aspiring actor for a time but the pair are now said to have gone their separate ways.

A source said: ''They went on a couple of fun dates. It fizzled out weeks ago. She's happily single and has a lot going on.''

Whilst another insider added to Us Weekly: ''Kate is very busy with her daughter and her career.''

It comes after it was revealed Kate was ''totally smitten'' with her beau.

A source claimed: ''Kate and Matt are totally smitten with each other. They're happy that the news is out that they are together and they don't have to sneak around anymore.

''Kate and Matt are having fun. The age difference isn't really an issue. Matt is very mature for his age and wise beyond his years ... [he] has dated girls in the past but this seems the most serious.''

The pair enjoyed a romantic date in Sherman Oaks, California, back in June, where an eyewitness claimed they were ''super affectionate'' towards one another.

An onlooker said at the time: ''Kate was really happy. She looked completely smitten with Matt. Kate was always touching him the entire time they were waiting for the car at the valet. They were also holding each other as they rode on the escalator. Kate was kissing him. They were super affectionate.''

Whilst another source added: ''[Kate and Matt] met through a mutual friend. [They are] officially boyfriend and girlfriend. They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since ... Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person. He is very mature for his age and is a great guy.''