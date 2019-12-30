Kate Beckinsale feels like a ''psycho'' after getting her daughter's boyfriend's face immortalised on a pillow - and being forced to keep it herself after it arrived late for Christmas.
Kate Beckinsale feels like a ''psycho'' after getting her daughter's boyfriend's face immortalised on a pillow.
The 'Underworld' actress purchased the thoughtful gift for her daughter Lily's Christmas present after she admitted to missing her other half when she was at home, but after it arrived late, Kate was stuck with a ''taxidermy'' of the boyfriend's head.
Sharing a screenshot of her Facetiming her daughter and her boyfriend with the pillow next to her, she captioned it on Instagram: ''So ... getting a pillow made in the shape of your daughter's boyfriend's head for when she misses him when she comes home is CUTE. It arriving the day after she leaves makes you a f***ing PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy of your daughter's boyfriend's head. Look for me on true crime shows shortly (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kate previously admitted has been sniffing her daughter's socks because she misses her now that she's in college.
She said: ''I'm just having a little sniff of one of her socks while she's away. Actually, I mainly did that to embarrass her.
''I said if you leave home, just know I'm going to be going through your underwear drawer, just huffing everything while you're gone. I won't be going out I won't have a life, I'm just going to be smelling your underpants and your socks.''
Kate had posted the picture of herself with a sock against her nose, and told her followers she was wearing all of Lily's underwear ''at once''.
She wrote: ''I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day-when in fact one can have a rich and full life huffing one's way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...