Kate Beckinsale's daughter is storing up embarrassing videos of her.

The 'Underworld: Blood Wars' star has revealed her 17-year-old daughter Lily - who she has with her ex-partner Michael Sheen - films them dancing and is keeping the videos safe so she can ''ruin'' her one day.

She said: ''We do those YouTube videos where you have to follow along. They're really difficult. But oh my god, you can't stop doing them. It's like doing a triathlon, you spend about three hours doing it and you're kind of exhausted afterwards.

''You have to do it as it's happening in real time so you don't get to practice. But she's pretty good at it. We don't have a large audience, fortunately. She meanly and secretly makes videos of it on her computer so it's going to be there to ruin me.''

However, having the videos released isn't the 43-year-old actress' biggest fear.

She told People magazine: ''[I hate] when people vomit. That's my worst thing. So if someone is on the phone with me in like a distant state and says they have the stomach flu, then I am hitting the hand sanitizer quite hard.

''Like if you were bleeding to death, I would help you but if you were vomiting, I will be long gone. With my fingers in my ear. Goodbye. Sorry. I'm a very supportive friend unless that happens.''

It comes after Kate revealed Lily is interested in becoming an actress herself but she has advised her daughter to branch away from playing a younger version of herself, which she has done a couple of times in the past.

She shared: ''I think going around constantly playing your mother is enough to make you mentally ill. She did it once, as they wanted to have flashbacks to me as a child; they put tonnes of pressure on me, asking if Lily could audition, and I said, 'What if she doesn't get it? She'll be on the set with me and the kid that did get it will be there and then she'll become an estranged child.' But she got the part and in 'Underworld 2', she also did a flashback of me. But I think that's enough.''