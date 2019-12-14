'Underworld' star Kate Beckinsale follows a specific diet which is boosted by regular blood tests.
Kate Beckinsale follows a diet based on regular blood tests.
The 46-year-old actress consults with nutritionist Dr. Goglia - who creates food programmes based on the samples - and her personal trainer, Brad Siskind, also finds the results useful in his work.
He told OK! magazine: ''Without blood work, you're essentially throwing darts at the board with your eyes closed.
''Blood work reveals all truths and then we can create a workout programme to achieve a certain look the client wants.''
The 'Underworld' star has worked with Brad for two years, and he revealed she always pushes herself hard during their sessions together.
He said: ''Kate works her tail off in the gym. She's focused when she's training and shows up ready to work.
''We've got a great rhythm and the hour just flies by. She makes my job very easy.''
The pair train for an hour a day, six days a week, and they have a very specific schedule to stick to.
Brad explained: ''We do whole body training, otherwise known as peripheral heart action, which involves training the upper then lower body, so that the blood is continually moving all over the body.
''This kind of training burns the most calories because we are using the entire body.
''It involves eight to 10 exercises, then we finish the round with a quick two-minute cardio interval, which we repeat. Finally we stretch.''
The 'Farming' actress previously revealed she takes her own packed lunch to set with her because she has a lot of allergies.
She said: ''I'm incredibly self-sufficient and I always bring my own food. I'm allergic to enough things that it's pointless for me to try the curry.
''I have to just make sure I have protein every few hours or I'll keel over.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...