Kate Beckinsale's daughter has a ''crush'' on Jimmy Kimmel, although she thinks her 18-year-old child is out of the American presenter's league.
The 44-year-old actress has revealed her 18-year-old daughter Lily - who she has with her former partner Michael Sheen - has a soft spot for the American television presenter, which the brunette beauty thinks makes for a ''tricky situation'' because Michael is dating Jimmy's ex girlfriend Sarah Silverman.
Speaking to the show's host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (01.08.17), the 'Total Recall' star said: ''You know how they have crushes on Justin Bieber and things like that? She's got one on you.
''It's a little bit of a tricky situation, because my daughter's dad is dating Jimmy's ex-girlfriend - it's very twisted. It's a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe.''
Although Kate thinks Jimmy - who is currently married to Molly McNearney with whom he has daughter Jane, three, and three-month-old son Billy - should be flattered he has an admirer she has shut the whole love triangle down because she believes her child is ''out of [Jimmy's] league.''
Kate continued: ''Anyway, I think you should be pleased. She's very attractive. She's out of your league! I just want you to know that.''
But Jimmy - who also has daughter Katie, 26, and son Kevin, 23 - found the entire conversation funny, and although he is ''flattered'', he was left ''embarrassed'' by the confession.
He said: ''I'm sorry! I had nothing to do with this! This is all her! This is your mother! Let's not ruin the crush thing. I want to keep that going, OK? Thank you very much. I appreciate it. I'm flattered. [Now] we're both embarrassed.''
But Kate has admitted she went through the same ''phase'' of liking ''not conventionally attractive'' men when she was younger, as she had a fondness for Boris Becker, Adam Ant and Shane MacGowan.
She said: ''I do think it's a phase, the not conventionally-attractive man phase. Not that that's your category. You know what I mean. I didn't really have a type, so I sort of veered from Adam Ant into Boris Becker, and then that really scary looking one from The Pogues that had no teeth for a minute ... Shane MacGowan.''
