Kate Beckinsale says she had a ''completely different priority'' after the birth of her daughter Lily when she was 26.
The 'Underworld' star welcomed her daughter into the world when she was 26, in the prime of her career, and whilst the arrival messed with her acting ''plans'', she doesn't regret it at all.
She told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''I've never had a plan, which I think has been a poor idea, and I also got a bit blindsided by suddenly finding myself pregnant and having to be a mum ... I didn't put everything 'on hold', but there is a part of you that is completely preoccupied, rightly so, with trying to help develop another human being.
''I was really young when I had Lily. I was still in that phase where, left to my own devices, I would have been much more self-obsessed and actressy and narcissistic. You just have to stop that; you've got a completely different priority. But it made it impossible for me to plan, because every time she would change from a baby into something else, everything was different.''
Kate had previously admitted she feels torn between having more children and ''getting annihilated''.
Asked whether she'd have another child, Kate said: ''I definitely would, but then I think 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens.''
The 45-year-old actress previously opened up about her ''intense'' relationship with Lily.
She said: ''I'm my mother's only child and Lily is my only child. It's an intense relationship to have, especially if you're a single parent. Then it's very important that the child has her own personality and her own life. That's hard for the parent but it's also important. On the other hand, I text my mother 18 times a day.''
