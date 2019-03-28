Kate Beckinsale has returned to Instagram just days after deleting all her posts from the social media app.

The 45-year-old star took down all her posts on the photo sharing platform over the weekend, and while she still hasn't let her followers know the reason for her decision, she has now made a comeback.

Sharing a snap from a photo shoot in which she's standing in front of a large plant wearing a stylish black suit and white waistcoat, Kate wrote: ''Back to business . Also this is not a plant it is a painfully attached tail.''

In the five days between wiping her page clean and posting the new picture, Kate's 2.8 million followers could still access her profile.

Now, the actress is following 355 people with just the single snap displayed.

Her Instagram return comes after she admitted she is ''shocked'' that so many people seem to care about the 20-year age gap between her and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

She recently said: ''I'm surprised by the interest. I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.

''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''

Kate and Pete, 25, have not been shy about showing off their affection in public, and the 'Saturday Night Live' star recently revealed the pair aren't ''bothered'' about the criticism they receive, particularly concerning their age gap.

He said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.

''Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''