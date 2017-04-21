Kate Beckinsale has responded to Len Wiseman's petition for divorce.

Six months after the 'Total Recall' director filed court papers to end his marriage to the 'Love & Friendship' actress, Kate has filed her own response, with just one difference.

While Len insisted the pair are not seeking spousal support from each other, Kate's filing states that she is reserving the right to support from Len, TMZ reports.

The pair - who married in 2004 - had a pre-nuptial agreement and Kate has asked for all of her earnings, following the breakdown of their relationship, to remain hers. She is also seeking to keep her own jewels and other personal items.

In court papers previously filed by Len in October, 11 months after they split, he cited irreconcilable differences.

News of the pair's split surfaced in November 2015, with one source claiming they had secretly separated several months prior to that.

A source said: ''They are still friendly and spend time together in LA when Kate is there. There has been no drama. It's just not Kate's style. They have both had complicated schedules and have grown apart.''

Kate, 43, previously in a relationship with actor Michael Sheen, 48, for eight years until 2003. They have an 18-year-old daughter Lily together.

Despite their separation 14 years ago, Kate and Michael have remained close friends and have always co-parented Lily.

Their bond is so close that Michael finds himself the butt of jokes made at his expense by Kate, Lily and his girlfriend Sarah Silverman

He said: ''Our relationship now is probably better than it ever was. And it helps that she [Kate] actually likes Sarah more than she likes me. The only way it doesn't work out is that now I have not only Sarah, but also Kate and my daughter Lily, who all just make fun of me and embarrass me at any given point.''