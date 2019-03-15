Kate Beckinsale was ''offended'' that she wasn't complimented ''enough'' on her Minnie Mouse ears when she was on a date at Disneyland.
Kate Beckinsale has recalled a disastrous date at Disneyland during which she got ''super offended'' because the guy didn't compliment her for wearing Minnie Mouse ears.
The 45-year-old actress - who is currently romancing 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson - has confessed that she doesn't really ''like'' going on dates and recalled the miserable trip out she had with the unnamed man which resulted in a row because he didn't appreciate the effort she made by ''buying and wearing'' Disney ears.
Recalling the date during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she said: ''There was some sort of argument about the fact he didn't think I looked cute in the ears ... He didn't compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears]. So it was done. I was out. I was over it. If you're going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you're over 40 because it's a commitment ... I was super offended. I didn't like it. I don't really like dates anyway.''
Despite her lack of fun at Disneyland, Kate is very happy with new guy Pete, 25, because they share a very ''similar sense of humour''.
A source previously told PEOPLE: ''She's very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humour and she's always laughing with him.''
Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - previously insisted he isn't ''bothered'' about the age difference between himself and British beauty Kate and can't understand the fascination with their romance because so many famous men date younger women without anyone commenting.
Quizzed about their fledgling relationship, he said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo Dicaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...