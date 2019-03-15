Kate Beckinsale has recalled a disastrous date at Disneyland during which she got ''super offended'' because the guy didn't compliment her for wearing Minnie Mouse ears.

The 45-year-old actress - who is currently romancing 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson - has confessed that she doesn't really ''like'' going on dates and recalled the miserable trip out she had with the unnamed man which resulted in a row because he didn't appreciate the effort she made by ''buying and wearing'' Disney ears.

Recalling the date during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', she said: ''There was some sort of argument about the fact he didn't think I looked cute in the ears ... He didn't compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears]. So it was done. I was out. I was over it. If you're going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears, the person should be freaking out, especially if you're over 40 because it's a commitment ... I was super offended. I didn't like it. I don't really like dates anyway.''

Despite her lack of fun at Disneyland, Kate is very happy with new guy Pete, 25, because they share a very ''similar sense of humour''.

A source previously told PEOPLE: ''She's very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humour and she's always laughing with him.''

Pete - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - previously insisted he isn't ''bothered'' about the age difference between himself and British beauty Kate and can't understand the fascination with their romance because so many famous men date younger women without anyone commenting.

Quizzed about their fledgling relationship, he said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo Dicaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''