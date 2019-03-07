Kate Beckinsale claims ''three or four people'' fainted on the set of 'The Widow' on the same day she passed out.

The 44-year-old actress - who portrays Georgia Wells in the eight-episode Amazon TV drama - recently revealed she had experienced a medical drama during filming in Africa but she has now insisted she wasn't ''being weak'' as she wasn't the only one to find the heat gruelling.

She told 'Extra': ''It was really, really, really hot... That day, I think three or four people fainted, it wasn't just me being weak.''

And Kate admitted the crew didn't even realised she'd passed out at first.

She added: ''But I had this lovely actor, Jacky Ido, who is a huge man, and they all thought I'd just hugged him, he just caught me.''

Kate - who is dating Pete Davison and has 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen - has had a number of medical problems recently as last month, she was hospitalised after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

The 'Underworld' star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself from her hospital bed, where she revealed she was in pain from the injury - in which a cyst inside the ovaries becomes so large it pressed against nerves and eventually ruptured - and said being on morphine to ease the pain had caused her to cry.

Alongside the picture, Kate wrote: ''Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)''

Kate didn't give any further details on her condition, but surgery on a ruptured ovarian cyst is only carried out in severe cases, and most cysts are simply treated with pain medicines, such as the morphine Kate received.