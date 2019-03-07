Kate Beckinsale insists she isn't ''weak'' because other people fainted on the set of 'The Widow'.
Kate Beckinsale claims ''three or four people'' fainted on the set of 'The Widow' on the same day she passed out.
The 44-year-old actress - who portrays Georgia Wells in the eight-episode Amazon TV drama - recently revealed she had experienced a medical drama during filming in Africa but she has now insisted she wasn't ''being weak'' as she wasn't the only one to find the heat gruelling.
She told 'Extra': ''It was really, really, really hot... That day, I think three or four people fainted, it wasn't just me being weak.''
And Kate admitted the crew didn't even realised she'd passed out at first.
She added: ''But I had this lovely actor, Jacky Ido, who is a huge man, and they all thought I'd just hugged him, he just caught me.''
Kate - who is dating Pete Davison and has 20-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen - has had a number of medical problems recently as last month, she was hospitalised after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.
The 'Underworld' star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself from her hospital bed, where she revealed she was in pain from the injury - in which a cyst inside the ovaries becomes so large it pressed against nerves and eventually ruptured - and said being on morphine to ease the pain had caused her to cry.
Alongside the picture, Kate wrote: ''Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)''
Kate didn't give any further details on her condition, but surgery on a ruptured ovarian cyst is only carried out in severe cases, and most cysts are simply treated with pain medicines, such as the morphine Kate received.
