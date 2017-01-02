Kate Beckinsale is a ''complete natural'' with guns.

The 43-year-old actress will reprise her role as Selene for the fifth time in 'Underworld: Blood Wars' and she admits she was disappointed to be dealing with different weapons this time around.

She said:'' There are fewer guns this time around, which sucks because I'm good at shooting machine guns. Now there are axes and sword fights.

''I'm a complete natural with guns, so much so, I didn't even need to rehearse. But then every time they give me a new weapon I go, 'Oh no' and they have to ease me into it.

''It was OK though, because it kept me on my toes.''

But despite her disappointment, Kate admits it is a ''huge privilege'' to be returning to the role once again.

She told SciFiNow magazine: ''It feels like a huge privilege to portray a female character like Selene that women go to the movies for.

''Selene is very particular, she has got compressed rage and compressed energy, and there is something dynamic about that. She is great fun to play.''

The latest film sees Selene separated from her newly-discovered daughter, Eve, as they hunt for her former lover Michael Corvin, and Kate says the movie admits things look bleak for her alter ego, making her even more dangerous.

She said: ''At the beginning of the movie, Selene is absolutely ready to die.

''And for someone who has fought so hard for her life, this is a crazy place for her to be. It also makes her really dangerous.

''It's great though, I think that is one of the things that made it worth making another film.

''Selene always go through different things and the stakes are always different, and you find out much more about the character each time.''