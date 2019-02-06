Kate Beckinsale likes Pete Davidson because he ''makes her laugh''.

The 45-year-old actress and the 25-year-old comedian have been the subject of dating speculation ever since they were spotted together at a Golden Globes afterparty last month, and it has now been claimed Kate enjoys spending time with Pete because she can ''embrace her youthful side'' around him.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Kate is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side. She's always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places.

''[Kate is] very confident in her skin and is all about having a good time. It's no surprise she likes Pete - he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he's younger than her.''

Following their Golden Globes appearance - where they were said to be ''flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne'' before they left together - the pair were spotted over the weekend holding hands after his comedy gig in LA.

Kate showed up at Largo at the Coronet to support Pete and the pair left together in a waiting car before making their way to Pete's hotel.

'Saturday Night Live' star Pete has been single since his engagement to Ariana Grande ended last year, while Kate's 12-year marriage to Len Wiseman ended in 2016.

In December, Pete alarmed fans with a candid Instagram post when he admitted he didn't know how much longer he can ''last''.

He said on the photo-sharing website: ''I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so (sic).''

Prior to that, Pete said he hopes that being open about his own vulnerabilities ''will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth''.

The comedian added: ''No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''