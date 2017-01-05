Kate Beckinsale is expected to do most of her own stunts on the 'Underworld' films now she's an action veteran.

The British actress reprises her role as Death Dealer Selene for a fifth time in action/horror movie 'Underworld: Blood Wars' and she admits the crew and director Anna Foerster pushed her to her physical limits when it came to the fighting scenes.

In an interview with Collider.com, she shared: ''They don't have to train me from scratch, you know running and all that. They have a much higher expectation of me each time. So it's like, Oh by the way, here's what we figured out we would do for this fight,' and I just go, 'What? I'd never be able to do that!' But luckily they are bullies and we get there in the end.''

One scene which particularly sticks out for Beckinsale is when she had to be strapped to a surf board as fake snow cascaded down upon her.

She recalled: ''There were a couple of things where you just had to fake it and I was on a surf board on my back covered in fake snow thinking why I am doing this, what is this for again?''

Discussing her fight on ice, she added: ''I think the ice fight was the most complicated and the hardest to imagine what it would be like in its final form because we had to do it in little bits and also it was just super-slippery so we fell over a lot. But when you see it all together it was one of my favourite sequences.''

Although Beckinsale has played Selene five times she still finds it challenging to portray the catsuit-wearing vampire hybrid.

She said: ''It's my most familiar character I suppose in a weird way which is odd because it's been the biggest stretch for me, so it's a schizophrenic one.''