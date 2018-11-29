Kate Beckinsale feels torn between having more children and ''getting annihilated''.

The 45-year-old actress - who already has a 19-year-old daughter called Lily with fellow Hollywood star Michael Sheen - has revealed she's open to having another child, but she also loves the freedom she's currently able to enjoy.

Asked whether she'd have another child, Kate - who dated Michael from 1995 until their split in 2003 - said: ''I definitely would, but then I think 'Oh God, I annihilated my twenties and I suddenly get a taste of freedom and annihilate myself again?' But I am open to seeing what happens...''

By contrast, Kate insists she was much more boring during her younger years, revealing she was voted the ''sixth most boring person'' at her college and that she ''didn't drink at all''.

The 'Underworld' actress - who was previously married to movie director Len Wiseman - told Tatler magazine: ''I didn't like drinking vodka out of a welly.

''In fact, I didn't drink at all, which meant there was no real chance of getting into my knickers - so what was the point of me? I was deeply unpopular.''

Kate explained that having finalised her divorce from Len in 2016, she doesn't feel the need to rush towards the next chapter in her life.

Instead, the British beauty insisted she's currently ''quite happy'' with where she finds herself and with the freedoms that come with it.

Kate said: ''When you get divorced, everybody waits to see where you land. But I might not land anywhere for a bit.

''I'm really quite happy: it's quite nice to have a bit of Virginia Woolf time.''