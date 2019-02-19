Kate Beckinsale has hit out at criticism of her love life.

The 45-year-old actress - who has a 20-year-old daughter called Lily with actor Michael Sheen and was previously married to director Len Wiseman - has slammed a supposed fan on Instagram who criticised Kate for her dating choices.

The Instagram user - who uses the handle @bobojackdaddy - remarked: ''Disappointed in your dating choices (sic)''

And the brunette beauty - who has recently been romantically linked to stand-up comedian Pete Davidson - replied: ''@bobojackdaddy fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say (sic)''

Earlier this month, it was reported that Kate and Pete, 25, were planning to go on holiday together, so they could ''get to know each other better''.

A source said at the time: ''They're planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better.''

The duo were first spotted together at a Golden Globes after-party last month, and they were subsequently seen holding hands after one of Pete's comedy shows in Los Angeles.

The insider added: ''It'll be them with a group of friends, somewhere beachy like Bali or Hawaii.

''They want to take the pressure off and see where the relationship will go.''

Kate and Pete have both endured a difficult time over recent months, with the Hollywood actress being admitted to hospital after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

Following her health scare, Kate wrote on Instagram: ''Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly (sic)''

Meanwhile, Pete became engaged to pop star Ariana Grande in 2018, but the high-profile duo split in October following a whirlwind romance.