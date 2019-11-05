Kate Beckinsale has finalised her divorce from Len Wiseman, four years after the couple separated in 2015.
The 46-year-old actress married the film director in 2004 before splitting over a decade later in 2015, and now, four years after they called it quits, their marriage has officially been terminated.
According to TMZ, a family law judge made the divorce final on Monday (04.11.19), making both parties legally single once again.
The former couple had no children together, and so all that was left to do was divide their shared property.
TMZ report the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, and in divorce documents they both agreed to waive any right to spousal support.
For Kate, her newly single status comes as she previously romanced Pete Davidson earlier this year, following the comedian's split from his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.
The 'Underworld' actress - who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with former partner Michael Sheen - began dating Pete in January, but eventually split in May after the long distance between them became a struggle.
A source said at the time of their split: ''It was the long distance. They're still friendly, but it just didn't work out.
Whilst a second insider added: ''They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it's over now.''
The pair were said to be struggling as Pete, 26, lives and works in New York City where the weekly sketch show is filmed, and Kate operates from Los Angeles for her lucrative film career.
Meanwhile, the 'Widow' star previously admitted she was ''surprised by the interest'' in her high profile romance with the comic.
She said: ''I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief.
''It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not.''
