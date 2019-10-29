Kate Beckinsale has insisted she is ''safe and grateful'' after she was evacuated from her home due to the Californian wildfires.
Kate Beckinsale is ''safe and grateful'' as the Californian wildfires ravaged on.
The 'Underworld' star has thanked her friends and neighbours for helping her and her pets out of her Los Angeles home at three in the morning as the fires decimated the hills near her house in the early hours of Monday (28.10.19) morning.
She wrote on Instagram: ''We are safe. Thank you so much to everyone who checked in. Sending love and hope to everyone else who walked out of their house at 3 am to this, love and admiration to the @losangelesfiredepartment and most of all to David and Dorothy who didn't need to remember in the middle of the night that I can't drive but did. And to everyone who has offered me a place to stay despite my rolling with four animals including an epileptic cat. Angel people . So grateful x (sic)''
Basketball star LeBron James and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger were also affected by the fires, with both taking to social media to share their experiences.
In a series of tweets, LeBron wrote: ''Man these LA [fires] aren't no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! ... Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! ... I pray for all the families in the area that could be affected by these fires now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP ... My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best! (sic)''
Whilst Arnold shared: ''We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don't screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire (sic)''
His ex-wife Maria Shriver added: ''Praying for everyone in the path of this terrifying destruction. Thank you again to our firefighters for keeping us safe. If you're in an evacuation zone, please follow the warnings and evacuate immediately. The winds are strong and the fires move quickly #GettyFire (sic)''
