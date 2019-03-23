Kate Beckinsale has deleted all her Instagram posts.

The 45-year-old actress mysteriously removed every picture from her social media account on Friday (22.03.19) with no warning or reason behind her decision.

Although her posts are gone, the account hasn't been deleted as all Instagram users, including her 2.8 million followers, are still able to access the page, and the blank account still shows she is following 356 people.

Speculation about the deleted posts has suggested Kate's move may have come after her romance with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson - who was previously engaged to Ariana Grande - has left her battling criticism from fans of the 'Thank U, Next' singer.

However, the new couple have not been shy about showing off their affection in public, and Pete recently revealed the pair aren't ''bothered'' about the criticism they receive, particularly concerning their age gap.

He said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''

Last month, it was reported that Kate, 45, and Pete, 25, were planning to go on holiday together, so they could ''get to know each other better''.

A source said at the time: ''They're planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better. It'll be them with a group of friends, somewhere beachy like Bali or Hawaii. They want to take the pressure off and see where the relationship will go.''