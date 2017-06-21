Kate Beckinsale is reportedly in a relationship with 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife after the pair met through mutual friends.
Kate Beckinsale is reportedly in a relationship with Matt Rife.
The 43-year-old actress is believed to have started a romance with the comedian - who is 22 years her junior - after they met through ''mutual friends'', though it is unclear as of yet exactly how long the pair have been seeing one another.
A source close to the 'Love & Friendship' actress - who has 18-year-old daughter Lily with her former partner Michael Sheen - said: ''[Kate and Matt] met through a mutual friend. [They are] officially boyfriend and girlfriend. They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it's continued since.''
And according to the insider, Kate's family and friends have already put the seal of approval on the 21-year-old hunk, as he's the ''sweetest guy''.
The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person. He is very mature for his age and is a great guy.''
Kate's reported new romance comes after her estranged husband Len Wiseman filed for divorce back in October last year, citing irreconcilable differences.
In April, six months after the 'Total Recall' director filed court papers to end his marriage to the 'Underworld' actress, Kate filed her own response, with just one difference.
While Len insisted the pair are not seeking spousal support from each other, Kate's filing stated that she is reserving the right to seek support from Len.
The pair - who married in 2004 - had a pre-nuptial agreement and Kate asked for all of her earnings, following the breakdown of their relationship, to remain hers. She also sought to keep her own jewels and other personal items.
