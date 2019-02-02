Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have been spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress and the 25-year-old comedian have been the subject of dating speculation ever since they were spotted together earlier this year and they appeared to confirm the romance by holding hands after his comedy gig in LA on Friday (01.02.19).

Kate showed up at Largo at the Coronet to support Pete and the pair left together in a waiting car before making their way to Pete's hotel.

They were first spotted together at a Netflix Golden Globes party last month, where they ''were flirting all night and sipping Moët champagne'' before they left together.

Pete has been single since his engagement to Ariana Grande ended last year, while Kate's 12-year marriage to Len Wiseman ended in 2016.

In December, Pete alarmed fans with a candid Instagram post when he admitted he didn't know how much longer he can ''last''.

He said on the photo-sharing website: ''I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so (sic).''

Prior to that, Pete said he hopes that being open about his own vulnerabilities ''will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth''.

The comedian added: ''No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. (sic)''

And he appears to be moving on from his suicide scare, even joking about the incident on 'Saturday Night Live' last month, during a segment alongside John Mulaney.

John explained: ''I've been spending time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not insane. A sober, domestic life.''

Pete quickly quipped: ''Yeah, and after observing John's life, I publicly threatened suicide. I'm sorry, I know I shouldn't make that joke.''