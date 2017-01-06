Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's 17-year-old daughter Lily is to follow in her parent's footsteps by becoming an actress.
Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's daughter is following in their footsteps by taking up acting.
The 'Love & Friendships' star's 17-year-old child Lily got her first taste of acting when she portrayed a younger version of her mother's character Selene in 2006's 'Underworld: Evolution' and then she did the same again in 2009's 'Everybody's Fine'.
The experiences have whetted Lily's appetite and her mum has now revealed she intends to continue acting.
After spilling to The I Paper that Lily - whom Kate had with her ex-partner Michael in 1999 - wants to be an actress, the British screen beauty then advised her child that she needs to stop playing a younger version of herself.
She said: ''I think going around constantly playing your mother is enough to make you mentally ill. She did it once, as they wanted to have flashbacks to me as a child; they put tonnes of pressure on me, asking if Lily could audition, and I said: 'What if she doesn't get it? She'll be on the set with me and the kid that did get it will be there and then she'll become an estranged child.' But she got the part and in 'Underworld 2', she also did a flashback of me. But I think that's enough.''
Lily has just won a place in college, an achievement that has made Kate and Michael, 47, very proud, and now she is grown-up and will be moving out of home soon, the 43-year-old actress intends to return to the theatre and indulge her passion for the stage.
Kate shared: ''I stopped doing theatre when I had Lily, so I'm looking forward to returning to stage again - although I could start now since she probably wouldn't care If I did come home now she is 17. Being a slightly less hands-on mother has been interesting.
''I just have to watch out I don't have another one!''
Asked previously if she tried to discourage her daughter from becoming an actress, she said: ''That would be like sitting there with a glass of wine saying, 'You can't have a drink'. I can see why she wants to do it.
''I don't love the downside of it for my baby. But it's not like she hasn't seen both of her parents having a real experience of what it's like. She has seen us ecstatic and miserable - she's seen that, squared.''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
After the tragic loss of their daughter, Dana and David move with their son to...
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
An arch approach makes this bonkers thriller rather enjoyable, even if it never quite cracks...
By taking a fictionalised approach to the Meredith Kercher murder case in Italy, filmmaker Michael...
In 2007, a young British student was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered in the room...
Stonehearst Asylum follows the plot of Edgar Allen Poe's short story The System of Doctor...