Kate Beckinsale is ''always laughing'' with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and they share very ''similar senses of humour''.
Kate Beckinsale is ''always laughing'' with Pete Davidson.
The couple are said to be incredibly happy together as they share very ''similar senses of humour''.
A source told People magazine: ''She's very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humour and she's always laughing with him.''
Pete previously insisted he isn't ''bothered'' about the age difference between himself and Kate and can't understand the fascination with their romance because so many famous men date younger women without anyone commenting.
Quizzed about his romance, he said: ''Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference. It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this. So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is. Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer. Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.''
Last month, it was reported that Kate, 45, and Pete, 25, were planning to go on holiday together, so they could ''get to know each other better''.
A source said at the time: ''They're planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better. It'll be them with a group of friends, somewhere beachy like Bali or Hawaii. They want to take the pressure off and see where the relationship will go.''
