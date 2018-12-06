Kat Von D required a complete stranger to donate some breast milk to her newborn son Leafar in the early hours after she had difficulty feeding him in the first few days of his life.
The 36-year-old tattoo artist and her husband Leafar Seyer confirmed this week that she had welcomed son Leafar Von D Reyes into the world, and while breastfeeding the little one didn't go to plan in the first few days of his life, fortunately a mystery donor stepped in to hand over some milk in the early hours.
She wrote on Instagram: ''During the first two days of Leafar's life, his blood sugar count had been low, and as much as I had committed myself to strictly breastfeed, my milk hadn't come in yet.
''The pediatrician suggested asking around to see if any friends might have a bit of extra milk they could donate - and if not, I'd have to consider supplementing with formula - something we personally did not want to do. I called my beloved midwife, @losangelesmidwife to see if she knew anyone who might be willing to share a bit of their breastmilk who waas on a plant-based diet, as that was cruicial to us, and she quickly connected me with @mattersofmotherhood who, without even knowing me, and without question, stepped up and donated a few ounces to us in the middle of the night. (sic)''
Kat plans to do the same for another mum in need one day, and admitted she is now ''happily breastfeeding at home'' once again.
She added: ''Needless to say, Leafar's levels boosted, and we are now happily breastfeeding at home. Can't thank @mattersofmotherhood enough for getting us through those rough nights with your donation. This is true community. True sisterhood. True kindness. And I can't wait to pay it forward one day soon. (sic)''
Kat shared her and Leafar's baby news on the social media site just three days ago, and told fans she may not be on Instagram much for the first 40 days of her little one's life.
She wrote: ''Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes.
''Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for you patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!
''To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the net 40 days (the 4th trimester) to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while.
''Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support! (sic)''
Kat - whose real name is Katherine von Drachenberg - married significant other Leafar Seyer in February, and previously revealed she planned to raise a ''natural'' and ''vegan child, without vaccinations''.
