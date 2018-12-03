Tattoo artist Kat Von D has given birth to her first child Leafar Von D Reyes and revealed the exciting news with a sweet photo of her husband with their son.
Kat Von D has given birth to her first child.
The 36-year-old tattoo artist and her husband Leafar Seyer - whose real name is Rafael Reyes - have welcomed their baby boy Leafar Von D Reyes into the world, and made the announcement with a sweet father and son photo.
Writing on Instagram, former 'LA Ink' star Kat revealed: ''Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes.
''Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for you patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!
''To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the net 40 days (the 4th trimester) to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while.
''Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!''
In May, the loved up couple revealed they were expecting their first child.
Kat's husband said at the time: ''When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!! (sic)''
The happy news comes just over two months after Kat and the Prayers singer tied the knot, which the tattoo artist revealed in another social media post.
She wrote at the time: ''Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte (sic)''
Leafar, 42, shared the same picture on his Instagram page and admitted Kat was the girl of his ''dreams''.
He wrote in the caption: ''Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ] (sic)''
For Kat - whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg - the news also comes after she has been fairly unlucky in love in the past.
The star married fellow tattooist Oliver Peck in 2003 but they split in August 2007 and she went on to date Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx a year later.
She got engaged to Jesse James in January 2011 following his failed five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock, but by September that year they had split.
Kat later got engaged to Deadmau5 in December 2012 but they confirmed their split in June 2013.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.