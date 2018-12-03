Kat Von D has given birth to her first child.

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and her husband Leafar Seyer - whose real name is Rafael Reyes - have welcomed their baby boy Leafar Von D Reyes into the world, and made the announcement with a sweet father and son photo.

Writing on Instagram, former 'LA Ink' star Kat revealed: ''Meet our beautiful baby boy, Leafar Von D Reyes.

''Thank you to all our beloved friends+family, fans+followers for you patience in us announcing his long awaited arrival!

''To be honest, my husband @prayers and I want to take the net 40 days (the 4th trimester) to focus on the baby and our amazing relationship transitioning into amazing parenthood - so, please excuse us if we're not on here as much for a little while.

''Just know we love you all and thank you for all the words of love+support!''

In May, the loved up couple revealed they were expecting their first child.

Kat's husband said at the time: ''When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!! (sic)''

The happy news comes just over two months after Kat and the Prayers singer tied the knot, which the tattoo artist revealed in another social media post.

She wrote at the time: ''Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte (sic)''

Leafar, 42, shared the same picture on his Instagram page and admitted Kat was the girl of his ''dreams''.

He wrote in the caption: ''Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ] (sic)''

For Kat - whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg - the news also comes after she has been fairly unlucky in love in the past.

The star married fellow tattooist Oliver Peck in 2003 but they split in August 2007 and she went on to date Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx a year later.

She got engaged to Jesse James in January 2011 following his failed five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock, but by September that year they had split.

Kat later got engaged to Deadmau5 in December 2012 but they confirmed their split in June 2013.