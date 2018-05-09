Kat Von D is expecting her first child.

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and her husband Leafar Seyer are set to welcome a baby boy into the world later this year, as the star has revealed she is expecting the couple's first child.

Kat posted a professional picture on Twitter of her and her husband cradling her burgeoning baby bump, which was captioned: ''It's a boy.''

The former 'LA Ink' star shared the same picture on her Instagram account, as did her husband - whose real name is Rafael Reyes - who also revealed that they will be naming their tot after his own stage name, which is his name spelled backwards.

He captioned the snap: ''When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys ! We are pregnant and having a baby boy. I love you @thekatvond and Im ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!! (sic)''

The happy news comes just over two months after Kat and the Prayers singer tied the knot, which the tattoo artist revealed in another social media post.

She wrote at the time: ''Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte (sic)''

Leafar, 42, shared the same picture on his Instagram page and admitted Kat was the girl of his ''dreams''.

He wrote in the caption: ''Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ] (sic)''

The happy couple both wrote ''en vida y en muerte'' on their posts, which means ''in life and in death'' in Spanish.

For Kat - whose full name is Katherine von Drachenberg - the news also comes after she has been fairly unlucky in love in the past.

The star married fellow tattooist Oliver Peck in 2003 but they split in August 2007 and she went on to date Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx a year later.

She got engaged to Jesse James in January 2011 following his failed five-year marriage to Sandra Bullock, but by September that year they had split.

Kat later got engaged to Deadmau5 in December 2012 but they confirmed their split in June 2013.