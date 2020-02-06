Kat Von D doesn't think she ''fits'' into the beauty industry anymore.

The entrepreneur blames ''influencer culture'' for causing her to step away from her eponymous beauty line because felt there is now ''society ideals of what beauty is'' again, something which she desperately tried to break when she joined the industry.

Speaking on the Second Life podcast, she said: ''I have never felt like I belonged. Not even within my own family unit. It was about making this platform for us outsiders, and we were the first brand to really voice inclusivity. It was about not fitting into what's expected, the society ideals of what beauty is ... It's been 11 years, and I am proud of what we've done, but I think that the beauty industry is changing so much. And for a moment there, I felt like I did find my place in an industry ... and then I think the older I get, I realise that I don't know if I fit into it any more. [It's got to that point] where you have influencers that are just continuously telling you that you have to buy, and if you don't, you're not cool ... Or, 'hey, this is what 'beauty' looks like!', you know ... It kind of throws me back to how I felt when I was a kid. So I feel like I stepped away from it a lot, partially on purpose.''

Last month, Kat admitted she had stepped down from her makeup company after 12 years, with it being handed over to her partners at Kendo.

She shared: ''This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour! As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can't do everything at the maximum capacity. It's hard to admit this, since I've always said 'You can do everything and anything.' But I don't think admitting one's limits is a bad thing.

''With that said, I've decided to sell my shares of the brand, turning it over to Kendo, my partners for the past 11 years. This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that. (sic)''