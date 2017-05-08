Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan thinks the band's new album probably saved his life.

The 36-year-old musician has admitted that the group's latest record, 'For Crying Out Loud', helped lift his mood after his girlfriend Kim - who is also the mother of his daughter Mimi - left him in 2016.

Tom explained: ''This album probably saved my life. I just needed that back. I'm alright now and this record just f***ing saved me.''

Tom's sentiment has been echoed by Kasabian guitarist and songwriter Serge Pizzorno, who admitted his bandmate needed the new album in order to lift his spirits.

He told NME: ''I sort of rang Tom from nowhere and said 'I've got the record' and he was like 'what do you mean?' Later I realised later that part of me might have been like 'we need to do this record so Tom has somewhere to be'. He heard the tunes and he was like 'ah man I get this, I'm in, let's go'.

''Sometimes you have great times and sometimes you don't. Now Tom is better than ever.''

Back in March, Tom admitted 2016 was a year he'd rather forget - unlike Serge, whose favourite soccer side Leicester City won the English Premier League.

He said: ''In every way, 2016 was great for Serge, great for Leicester City, s**t for me.

''I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people.

''I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze. I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on.''

Tom also suggested that his woes may have been result of years of negligence.

He explained: ''It was at the peak of my musical life. Sometimes life throws s**t at you and I didn't deal with it very well.

''I was making myself ill, I ain't gonna lie, my mind was jolted. It might have been a build-up from years and years. I wasn't taking responsibility and it affected everyone around me, horrendous.''