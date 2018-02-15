Kasabian have admitted they wouldn't be a band if it wasn't for Liam Gallagher.

The Indie rock titans picked up Best Live Artist at the 2018 VO5 NME Awards on Wednesday (14.02.18) night, where the former Oasis star was crowned Godlike Genius.

The 'Bless This Acid House' group's guitarist Serge Pizzorno said the 45-year-old rock 'n' roll hell-raiser has played a pivotal role in Kasabian's existence, whilst frontman Tom Meighan said Liam is ''amazing'' and ''means everything''.

Speaking at the ceremony held at London's O2 Brixton Academy, Serge said: ''There wouldn't be us if it wasn't for him. You need a two hour therapy session for how important that man was in my life.''

It seems Kasabian have forgiven the 'Some Might Say' singer for hitting out at them last year, after they claimed they were ''saving guitar music'' with their latest record 'For Crying Out Loud'.

Liam insisted that whilst he is a fan of the band, he thinks they should be making more of an effort to be more ''rock 'n' roll''.

He said at the time: ''I like Kasabian, but it's not [saving guitar music], is it?

''There's a lot of people who look the part but rock 'n' roll's not just about the music and a look, it's about what you say. A lot of these bands, you read their interviews and you slip into a coma. Everyone seems to be wrapped up in cotton wool and not prepared to make mistakes because if they step out of line they think their little career will go.

''Everyone's hanging on to their career by their nails, and I find that very sad, because if that's what you've come into it for you're gonna fall flat on your face. You should come into it to kick open the f***ing doors. The s**t that's on the radio shouldn't be on the radio. There's a lot of crap out there.''