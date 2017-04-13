Kasabian are to perform tracks from their new album 'For Crying Out Loud' during an intimate gig at London's Kentish Town Forum on April 19.

The English rock group have collaborated with Amazon Music and Twitch to give fans worldwide an online gaming and concert experience, which will see the band participate in an exclusive 'FIFA 17' event, take part in a Q&A session and then take to the stage to perform their new material.

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno said: ''What a way that would be to kick off our run of intimate shows at the Kentish Town Forum. We're buzzing to play our new tracks live to fans in such a small venue, it's going to be incredible.''

Fans of the band will be able to watch the 'FIFA' gaming action and Q&A on the social video platform Twitch.

Steve Boom, the Vice-President of Amazon Music, said the day will allow the band - which also includes Tom Meighan, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - to realise their ambition of playing soccer in front of a ''global audience''.

He explained: ''It's no secret Kasabian are as passionate about Leicester City and football as they are about music, so we're excited to help them fulfil a dream of playing in front of a global audience.

''The band are one of the most thrilling, exciting acts in British music so we're proud to help bring these global gaming and concert experiences to millions, along with giving Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers access to enjoy tracks from their new album.''

The band are set to perform a series of intimate shows ahead of the launch of their new album 'For Crying Out Loud', which will be released in the UK on May 5.