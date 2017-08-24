Kasabian's Tom Meighan will be fit in time for Reading and Leeds this weekend.

The 'Bless This Acid House' rockers were forced to axe their Belfast show after the 36-year-old frontman was rushed to hospital with ''severe vomiting'' on Tuesday (22.08.17).

However, the Daily Star newspaper reports that Tom will be back on his feet in time for their headline performances at the festivals in Reading on Friday (25.08.17) and Leeds on Saturday (26.08.17).

The band - also comprised of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Karloff and bassist Chris Edwards - had ''no option'' but to pull out of the gig moments before they were due to go on stage at Custom House Square in the Northern Irish capital, because the singer became poorly and was unable to stand up.

However, they reassured fans they will be rescheduling the performance and that Tom is on the mend.

Taking to Facebook to reveal the illness which caused them to cancel the performance, the band wrote: ''Absolutely gutted to have to cancel last night's show in Belfast. We were all at Custom House Square, ready to go on stage when Tom suddenly went down with severe vomiting and could hardly stand up let alone sing. He was taken to hospital, put on a drip and told to rest up. We had no option but to cancel and we're sorry to our fans and anyone that travelled a long way. Thanks so much for all your messages of support. Details on the rescheduled date to follow soon xx (sic)''

Fans were urged to keep hold of their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled date when that is announced.

The show's organisers said: ''We are working on scheduling a new date for Belfast. We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media.

''Tickets remain valid for the new date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.''