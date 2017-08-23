Kasabian axed a show in Belfast on Tuesday night (22.08.17) at the last minute.

The band - who are made up of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - revealed ''illness'' was to blame for them cancelling the gig, just minutes before they were due to take to the stage at Custom House Square in the Northern Irish capital city.

A message on their official Twitter account posted shortly before 9pm read: ''It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Customs House Belfast tonight. Kasabian. (sic)''

Fans were urged to keep hold of their tickets as they will be valid for a rescheduled date when that is announced.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, organisers said: ''We are working on scheduling a new date for Belfast. We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media.

''Tickets remain valid for the new date. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.''

Some fans were outraged by the last-minute cancellation, claiming they had been waiting in the rain for hours and buying pricey drinks.

One fan tweeted: ''10 mins before your supposed to come on! I've been paying 5 quid pints for 2 hours! (sic)''

Another wrote: ''Why wait until 20:50 to tell the fans... we've been stood in the rain for nearly 3 hours! (sic)''

One supporter posted: ''Clearly not that buzzing for the gig tonight!! Fans standing in the p***ing rain waiting to see you's!! Bad craic lads (sic)''

That appeared to be referencing a tweet Kasabian sent out on Monday (21.08.17), which stated they were excited for the Belfast concert.

It read: ''Tokyo to Belfast, buzzing for tomorrow! (sic)''