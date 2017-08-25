Kasabian have announced a 12-date UK and Ireland arena tour for later this year.

The British rock band were forced to axe their Belfast show after frontman Tom Meighan was rushed to hospital with ''severe vomiting'' on Tuesday (22.08.17), but three days later they have unveiled shows kicking off at Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on November 24 and concluding at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on December 9.

The 'Bless This Acid House' hitmakers are yet to announce a reschedule Belfast show.

However, Tom is well and truly on the mend after catching a fever and will be joining his bandmates for their headline performances at the festivals in Reading this evening (25.08.17) and Leeds on Saturday (26.08.17).

The band - also comprised of Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Karloff and bassist Chris Edwards - were gutted to pull out of the gig, moments before they were due to go on stage, at Custom House Square in the Northern Irish capital.

At the time, they reassured fans they will be rescheduling the performance and that Tom was fighting fit.

Taking to Facebook to reveal the illness which caused them to cancel the performance, the band wrote: ''Absolutely gutted to have to cancel last night's show in Belfast. We were all at Custom House Square, ready to go on stage when Tom suddenly went down with severe vomiting and could hardly stand up let alone sing. He was taken to hospital, put on a drip and told to rest up. We had no option but to cancel and we're sorry to our fans and anyone that travelled a long way. Thanks so much for all your messages of support. Details on the rescheduled date to follow soon xx (sic)''

The band will be supported by Slaves on the tour and Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on August 31 from www.kasabian.co.uk/live.

Kasabian's 2017 tour dates are as follows:

November

Fri 24th NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Sat 25th GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Sun 26th ABERDEEN, BHGE Arena

Tues 28th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Thurs 30th MANCHESTER, Arena

December

Fri 1st LONDON, The O2

Sat 2nd LONDON, The O2

Mon 4th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Tues 5th LIVERPOOL, Echo Arena

Thurs 7th LEEDS, First District Arena

Fri 8th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena

Sat 9th BIRMINGHAM, Barclaycard Arena