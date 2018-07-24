Kasabian have announced a one-off show at London's O2 Academy Brixton on August 23.

The 'You're In Love With a Psycho' hitmakers - Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - will be supported by the supergroup Youth Of The Apocalypse (YOTA), the brainchild of Jeff Wootton from Gorillaz and Jamie Reynolds of Klaxons, at the standalone gig next month.

Announcing the show on their Twitter page, the band - who released their latest LP 'For Crying Out Loud' in 2017 - wrote: ''BIG NEWS: We're playing @O2academybrix on 23rd August with support @weareyota Tickets on sale this FRIDAY 9:30am via this link: http://www.livenation.co.uk/artist/kasabian-tickets ... [sic]''

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday (27.07.18) from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the indie band's frontman Tom recently admitted he doesn't think newer bands can headline festivals.

The 37-year-old singer doesn't believe up and coming bands are ''good enough'' to take the top festival slots, even if they have a couple of ''big songs''.

He said: ''They ain't good enough, I don't think they've got many big songs, you know what I mean? If you're a big band you have big songs, it's simple as that isn't it, that's how I look at rock and roll, it's obvious isn't it?''

Whilst guitarist Serge added: ''It's the follow-up record, it's amazing debuts and amazing starts but the second and third it starts to ... it's hard for everyone though, anyone that's a songwriter, anyone that's in a band, to maintain at a level. It's not easy, but it's there, if anyone wants it it's there, you've just got to come and get it.''

Meanwhile, Serge previously insisted that artists who use a team of songwriters usually end up with tracks that ''lack soul''.

He explained: ''It's the 'writing team' thing. I understand it, it's like American TV shows, the reason why they're so great is because 15 people in a room write it. I can't deny the tunes they're writing. I just have time for that band that gets in a room and smashes it, or a singer/songwriter ... you get them ... you get a feeling of their soul. I'm sure I speak on behalf of any songwriter trying to get something together. You write one that's great then someone comes along, 'I wrote the top line melody', I wrote the chorus - f*** you.'''