Karrueche Tran would ''love'' to become friends with Rihanna.

The 29-year-old model and the 'Work' hitmaker have both previously dated controversial singer Chris Brown - but Karrueche has since become a firm fan of Rihanna and reportedly hopes the duo can one day become pals.

A source said: ''Kae is fully on team RiRi now, she thinks she's a total goddess.

''She would love it if they could become friends.''

In June, Karrueche was granted a five-year restraining order against Chris, after she alleged that the musician had threatened to kill her.

Rihanna, meanwhile, was physically assaulted by Chris after an argument between the pair in February 2009 turned violent.

Karrueche believes she could ''bond'' with Rihanna over their experiences of dating Chris, 28.

The insider explained to HollywoodLife.com: ''They do cross paths from time to time and Kae is hoping the next time they're in the same place they could have a conversation and bond over all the craziness they've been through with Chris.''

Meanwhile, Rihanna is currently dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel.

The 29-year-old beauty has remained tight-lipped about their romance in the public, but the duo's relationship came to light after they were seen kissing in June.

Yet, according to a source, Chris worries Rihanna is being played ''for a fool''.

The insider previously said: ''Chris still cares for Rihanna and keeps up with what she's doing.

''He saw the make out pics and knows about Hassan. Chris doesn't know what's going on but he'd be p***ed if he was playing her for a fool.''

And irrespective of where their relationship is going, Chris feels Rihanna could find someone better than Hassan.

The source said: ''Rih has been through hell and back and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy.''