Karrueche Tran is adopting a ''less is more'' attitude to beauty.

The 29-year-old actress doesn't think there's anything wrong with people taking a ''heavy'' approach to make-up application, but she wants people to know it's OK to use minimal cosmetics and still look and feel good.

She told PopSugar: ''I'm really trying to enforce using less make-up.

''I think there's a lot of, what I consider, Instagram make-up around -- heavy contouring and highlighting -- and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

''But I also want to remind people that you can wear a little make-up and still look beautiful.''

Karrueche has a clear complexion and admitted it is because she's recently started using serums and can already see and feel a difference.

She said: ''I've recently learned the importance of serums in my skincare routine; there's a Chanel serum that I've been using, and I've gotten a lot of compliments ever since.''

And the 'Honored' star wants to try out a vampire facial - where a small amount of a user's blood is extracted from the arm and then the plasma separated and splattered onto the face - though she's a little bit squeamish.

She said of the treatment: ''It seems interesting, but the sight of blood also freaks me out! I've heard amazing things about it, though, so one of these days I can muster up the courage to do it.''

Karrueche recently revealed she has to take measures to reduce her ''puffy eyes'' every day.

She said: ''I love anything Peter Thomas Roth for masks, and I get puffy eyes sometimes so I use his cucumber eye mask.

'' Because I get puffy eyes -- that's my main issue that I care about the most -- so I keep two frozen spoons in the freezer and before I go on set or start my day, when I've washed my face and before my moisturiser, I take the spoons around my eyes for a little bit of tightening. I don't know if it really makes a difference, but I feel like it works because I feel fresh.''