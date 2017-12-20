Karrueche Tran's main beauty issue is her ''puffy eyes''.

The 29-year-old actress and model carries out a thorough skincare regime, which will see her wear a cucumber eye mask, and apply cold teaspoons to her under-eye area to help reduce the puffiness.

Speaking about her beauty hacks to Us Weekly, she said: ''I've been using a Chanel Serum recently and it's been working really great. It's so important to put a serum on before your moisturizer, it makes a difference. I love anything Peter Thomas Roth for masks, and I get puffy eyes sometimes so I use his cucumber eye mask.

'' Because I get puffy eyes -- that's my main issue that I care about the most -- so I keep two frozen spoons in the freezer and before I go on set or start my day, when I've washed my face and before my moisturiser, I take the spoons around my eyes for a little bit of tightening. I don't know if it really makes a difference, but I feel like it works because I feel fresh.''

And Karrueche has revealed her face needs ''a lot of moisture'', which is why she applies a number of ''masks, serums, oils and moisturisers'' to her skin at least twice a day.

The Femme Rosa beauty founder added: ''I love to take care of my skin. Masks, serums, oils, moisturizers ... I'm into it. My face takes a lot of moisture, so I like to layer. And I always wash my face before bed and try to apply a night cream. Mario Badescu has a seaweed night cream that I use and I wake up and my skin is so soft.''

Not only does Karrueche ply her skin with a vast selection of lotions, but she also relies on fragrance too, as she finds it gives her ''extra confidence''.

She said: ''I always have to have a fragrance on. I have to wear a fragrance before I go anywhere. For me, scent is everything. It's a first impression. I love it when people tell me I'm smelling good and ask what I'm wearing. For me, it gives me that extra confidence and makes me feel grown.''