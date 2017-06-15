Karrueche Tran has been granted a five-year restraining order against Chris Brown.

The 29-year-old model-and-actress told a court how her former boyfriend issued violent threats after they had split up almost three years ago and demanded she gave back money and gifts he had given her during their relationship.

Karrueche took to the stand on Thursday (15.06.17) and told a judge the 'Run It' singer had demanded she give back diamond rings he bought her, and became aggressive when she refused.

Karrueche claimed the 28-year-old singer sent her messages which said things like: ''I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events.''

According to TMZ, the model claimed Chris - who was not in court and was prevented from joining in via phone by the judge - then threatened violence.

She said he wrote: ''I can get my money back and I'm tired of playing games''.

He also allegedly sent: ''Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you'' and ''I promise you I will make your life hell.''

In her testimony, Karrueche stated the 'Yeah 3x' hitmaker - who was previously convicted of assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna - had beaten her before.

The stunning star was then cross-examined by her former lover's attorney who asked her about allegedly taunting Chris and saying she had sold the rings, but she insisted she never planned to return the jewellery because the items were hers.

Karrueche maintained she feared for her safety and needed permanent protection, a request the judge ultimately agreed with.

She was previously issued with a temporary restraining order against the singer last month.