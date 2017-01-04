The Crank That (Soulja Boy) star ignited the social media spat on Monday night (02Jan17) when he took to Twitter and claimed Chris had called and challenged him to a fight after he 'liked' a picture posted on Instagram by Karrueche, who Chris dated on and off between 2011 and 2015.

He also retweeted an old post from Karrueche and replied with blowing-a-kiss emojis, and in another post, he referenced Chris' assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

The 26-year-old also posted an expletive-ridden video to Instagram in which he threatened to beat Chris up.

"Hey Chris Brown, you're a b**ch when I see you Imma beat the f**k out of you," he said. "You think you hard cos you beat Rihanna up? Do that s**t to me! What the f**k wrong with you n**ga call my phone on FaceTime talking about 'oh why you liking Karrueche pictures on Instagram man?'... Karrueche don't want you, she don't want you."

Chris responded to the rapper's rant with his own Instagram video in which he challenged Soulja Boy to a fight at a boxing gym and insisted he will win. He also criticised the rapper for bringing up the Rihanna incident, insisting he's grown up since then.

Karrueche has now waded into the controversy by reportedly commenting on Chris' Instagram page.

"First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense," she writes. "We just brought in a new year and what we doing...?? This isn't cool or funny... it's draining... not just for me... but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life then 'twitter beefs'."

And it seems Tran has move on from her romance with Brown, insisting the things that make her feel good in 2017 are: "Getting up and going to set... walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it... giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate... being able to provide for my family with my own $$ (money)... that's what makes me feel good about myself."

Chris has since posted his own response to his ex, blasting Karrueche for weighing in on the feud.

"NOONE (sic) ASKED FOR THIS OPINION!!!," he writes on Instagram. "IT AINT (sic) OVER YOU!! GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY! THIS MAN RANDOMLY STARTED THIS, NOW U GASSED (have an ego)!!! PLUGGING WHAT YOU GOT GOING ON!! HOW DO WE KNOW YOU AGAIN!... KARRUECHE IS 2 years famous..."

Chris also has reportedly posted Soulja Boy's cellphone number, but the rapper insists he will not be changing it now it is public, adding: "Chris brown B**ch A** just leaked my number I'm not changing my number I got 10 iPhones this is gonna be my team breezy hot line."