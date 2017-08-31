Karlie Kloss has confirmed she will model in the Victoria's Secret fashion show this year.

The 25-year-old model, who was a Victoria's Secret Angel for three years from 2011 to 2014, has taken to social media to announce she will be returning to star in the annual extravaganza for the lingerie giant, which will take place in Shanghai, China, later this year.

The blonde-haired beauty shared the news with a picture of her sporting a corset, knickers and angel wings from a previous runway appearance for the label on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret (sic).''

This news comes shortly after the style muse was spotted walking out of the Victoria's Secret headquarters in New York last week.

Karlie missed out on gracing the runway for the American fashion house last year because her contract with the brand had ran out, although the company were ''reluctant'' to see the star go.

Although Karlie was not present at last year's event, she maintained a good rapport with the brand's senior creative director Ed Razek.

Speaking previously about Karlie and her departure, he said: ''Karlie and I met several months ago to discuss the many things she hoped to do in her life and career. As we talked, it became clear she would not have the time to fulfill her myriad commitments.

''Reluctantly, we agreed she would leave the brand at the end of her contract.

''Karlie is one of a kind, a very close friend, someone I truly admire and love. She is, without question, one of the best models ever. But she is an even better person. Her future is unlimited, and I am excited to see all the good she will do.

''Karlie Kloss will always be an Angel to me.''

Karlie will be accompanied by friends Bella and Gigi Hadid, as well as fellow angels Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima.