Karlie Kloss says the cancellation of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is ''a reflection of the world today''.

The 27-year-old supermodel - who left the luxury lingerie brand in 2015 after working with them for four years - has admitted she believes the Bosses at L Brands, the parent company of the label, were best not to host the annual catwalk extravaganza this year, because ''consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body positive''.

Appearing on 'Today', she said: ''I think it's a reflection of the world we live in today. And, you know, consumers demand that brands are inclusive and body positive and sustainable. And I think brands have to evolve.''

Karlie switched the catwalk for TV as she went on to host 'Project Runway' after Heidi Klum stepped down from her role on the show, and she admitted it has made her ''a lot more confident''.

She added: ''This has been a great new role being the host of 'Project Runway' and this is my second time doing it.

''And I feel a lot more confident ... For me, I was new to get, you know, used to it from being on the runway to being the host of 'Project Runway'. And I have had so much fun.''

On her decision to retire her VS Angel wings after two years, the blonde beauty previously explained: ''The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful.

''I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.''

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show featured top models such as Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, and Bella and Gigi Hadid participated in recent events, and pop stars to perform have included Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret hired its first transgender model this year.

After causing controversy in 2018 when chief marketing officer Ed Razek claimed trans women were not part of the label's ''fantasy'', Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio was unveiled as the newest addition to the company's roster.