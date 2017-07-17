Karlie Kloss was friend-zoned in high school.

The former Victoria's Secret model has revealed how she had her heart ''crushed'' by her guy best friend when he said he didn't want to be any more than just pals.

She confessed to the TODAY Show: ''I went to senior prom with my best friend from high school who came up to about here [her waist]. I think he was a solid two feet shorter than me.

''I told you that I couldn't pay a boy to date me. I poured my heart out to him at one point and said, 'I love you, please, will you date me?' and he was like, 'Oh, Karlie, I love you, but you're a friend. Friend territory. And I was like, 'ok'. Yeah, he crushed my heart, but that was in eighth grade.''

Despite her high school heartbreak, Karlie is now happily dating her boyfriend Joshua Kushner, who she recently posted a sweet tribute to on social media to mark his birthday.

She captioned the picture: ''My atoms love your atoms, It's chemistry. - @atticuspoetry Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner (sic)''

And the blonde beauty previously confessed she was ''definitely not planning on falling in love'' with Joshua and feels love is best when it is spontaneous as it is one of those things that you ''can't anticipate or plan''.

She explained: ''I was definitely not planning on falling in love. But I think that's the thing about it, you can't anticipate or plan it.''